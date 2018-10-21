MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida thrift store owner is reeling after a fire broke out in his business, and he said the blaze was no accident.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the store, located at 271 NW 54th St. in Miami, to find the business engulfed in flames, Sunday morning.

The owner, Schiller Sanon-Gaules arrived at the building to find smoke coming from the store.

“We noticed smoke, and I said, ‘Mami, I think the house next door has smoke in the yard,'” he said. “I never thought it was our place. so we got here.”

Sanon-Gaules said he’s certain the fire was set on purpose.

“Somebody had, I think, deliberately set fire to the place,” he said.

The blaze sparked during off hours while no one was inside the store.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.