Miami teen says stranger approached him, offered to watch porn

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami teen was left shaken after a stranger in a van reportedly approached him and asked if he wanted to watch porn.

The teen, who did not want to be identified, said the incident occurred while he was walking home from a corner store near Northwest Third Avenue and 17th Street, Sunday.

“He came around and said, ‘Yo, do you want to make $40?’ I said, ‘No, I’m good,'” the teen said. “He’s like, ‘Do you watch porn? Do you want to watch it with me?’ And I ran.”

Taketha Lovest, the teen’s mother, said her son then ran through a gate and entered the building where they live.

Lovest said her son didn’t tell her what happened until the following day.

“I just started shaking ’cause it’s stuff that you see on TV, but never in a million years would you feel like your child would be one of those victims,” Lovest said. “It makes me feel like I’m so hurt about the situation because this could be happening to other kids.”

Lovest said she filed a report with Miami Police, who are now urging anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to reach out.

“There’s a lot that detectives are looking at. At this point, we’re following some leads, but we don’t want people to be alarmed,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “We want people to be aware, and if you have been victimized by someone or the circumstances are similar to what happened in this case, we’re urging you to get in contact with us now.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.