Miami Taco Bell employee caught on cellphone video berating, trying to punch customer

MIAMI (WSVN) - An employee at a Miami Taco Bell was caught on cellphone video berating and trying to punch a customer who complained that his food was not cooked properly.

The incident happened at the restaurant along Northwest 37th Avenue, Wednesday.

Francisco Hernandez, who was a customer at the restaurant, said the incident started after he said his food was not cooked properly.

“I felt like I was violated as a customer ’cause the customer is always right,” he said. “The chalupa was overcooked, but again, I was so hungry I ate it, and all the stuff just fell on the paper. I just claimed that the items were not prepared correctly, and then I mentioned my waiting time was past normal.”

That’s when, Hernandez said, the female cook came from the kitchen and into the restaurant’s lobby.

“Dropped the box there, and then she went back to my table and threw the box at me,” he said. “Retaliation, so I was like, ‘I have to get myself out of here.'”

However, Hernandez said the employee followed him to his car.

After he went back inside to get a receipt to complain, Hernandez said the employee swung at him.

“She followed me in the store, and in the video, you can see she swung at me,” he said, “and then she was pushed into the bathroom.”

Wednesday’s incident was not the first time a Taco Bell employee has made headlines.

In a viral September 2018 video, the company fired an employee from one of its Hialeah locations after a customer claimed the worker wouldn’t serve her because she couldn’t speak Spanish.

Miami Police said they are looking into the incident.

Hernandez said he is filing a police report with one simple goal.

“I just don’t want this to be repeated and someone else to be in my shoes ’cause it was not easy,” he said.

A Taco Bell spokesperson told 7News that they do not tolerate this type of behavior and they welcome everyone in their restaurants.

The employee seen in the video has since been fired, Taco Bell officials said.

