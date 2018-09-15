Miami swimmer wins open water race in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A Miami swimmer won an open-water endurance swim in the Florida Keys.

Yoelvis Pedraza completed the eight-mile Swim for Alligator Lighthouse Saturday in two hours, 55 minutes and 36 seconds.

The event attracted over 350 entrants who swam from the beach of Amara Cay Resort to Alligator Reef Lighthouse and back.

The top female finisher was Chelsea Nauta, of Tampa, who completed the race in three hours, four minutes and 21 seconds.

Punta Gorda, Florida, residents Danielle Chance and Melissa Varlas, with teammates Laura Hamel and Rick Walker of Sarasota, Florida, won the four-person relay division. Tampa’s Pam Owens and Connor Signorin secured the two-person division win.

The competition was conceived to raise awareness about preserving the 145-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse and five other aging lighthouses off the Keys.

