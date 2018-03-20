MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who was caught on camera robbing a Subway shop in Miami at gunpoint.

Clear surveillance video captured the subject, seen wearing a black hoodie, as he approached the counter at the sandwich shop located near Northwest 15th Avenue and 53rd Street, Sunday afternoon.

The subject then demanded the cashier to open the register.

Police said he took off with $150.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

