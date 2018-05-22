Miami students set to meet with lawmakers in DC to call for change

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 50 students from Miami-Dade are headed to Washington D.C. to speak with lawmakers about gun violence in their community.

Early Tuesday morning a group of students with the 5,000 Role Models Program, boarded buses en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

They are going to be flying out to the Nation’s Capital to share their message and experience with gun violence.

“There’s a lot of work, and we do a lot of stuff to try and like prepare ourselves for this,” said Christopher Rochelle, “so hopefully they’ll take some of the things we say into consideration.”

The students, thankful for the opportunity, just want to call for change.

“To expand the narrative that not only things happened in Parkland, and is very sad and what happens in those type of situations, these school shootings, but to expand the narrative that it happens to us basically every day in our community and just to open the dialogue where everybody else can get behind the movement that’s already in motion,” said Ricky Pope.

The students are set to speak with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday.

