Miami Springs Police rescue dog caught in canal

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Springs Police officers came to the rescue of a wandering dog that got caught in a canal.

A dentist in the area captured cellphone video of the Husky’s rescue around 4:30 p.m. along Esplanade Drive and Westward Drive, Monday.

“Finally, they were able to snag the dog out of the water, and they did a great job,” said Dr. Francois Zayas. “The dog was safe [and] looked happy to be out of the water.”

It is unknown whether the dog has an owner or if they were reunited after the incident.

