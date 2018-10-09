Miami Springs Middle School subjected to second school threat

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - For the second day in a row, Miami Springs Middle School will have an increased police presence on campus.

According to school board officials, another threat was made against the school from the same source as a previous threat made over the weekend.

An increased police presence has been on the school’s campus as a precaution. However, administrators expect the day to go on as normal.

Miami-Dade Schools Police, along with the FBI are working to apprehend the source of the threatening messages.

If you have any information on these school threats, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

