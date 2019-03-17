Miami Springs couple ‘uneasy’ after thief steals valuables from car

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle burglary outside a Miami Springs home has taken away a couple’s sense of security and has left them on edge.

Surveillance video captured the quick-acting crook as he opened the front door of the victims’ SUV outside of their residence near Forrest Drive and La Baron Drive, just before 3:15 a.m., Friday.

“Now we feel a little uneasy, without a doubt,” said one of the homeowners.

The footage shows the perpetrator rifling through the couple’s belongings before taking off with a diaper bag and a child’s book bag for school.

“So what they took from us was definitely just material items, but for us it was more our safety that they took from us,” said one of the homeowners.

This isn’t the only recent case of a vehicle break-in in the area. The victims said a thief, possibly the same one, stole their neighbor’s wallet and went on a spending spree at a nearby McDonald’s.

Now the couple is hoping that their surveillance footage will lead to the thief’s arrest.

“We didn’t lose a lot of items that were worth a lot of money, but we just want to put it out there, and somebody will recognize this guy, and there could be some kind of justice,” said the other homeowner, “or maybe anyone else in the neighborhood who lost some items, which we know some neighbors did.”

As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

