MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are looking for a woman they say stole a credit card from a vehicle in Miami Shores.

A car was seen dropping off the subject at a CVS phamarcy near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 54th Street on Aug. 28.

Surveillance video then captured the woman using the stolen credit card to make a purchase inside the store.

Investigators believe the vehicle the suspect was dropped off in is a 2013 to 2015 silver Honda Accord.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

