Miami Shores votes to display menorah outside village hall for holidays

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Shores has voted to display a menorah outside of village hall for the upcoming holiday season.

City council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of a proposal that will allow a menorah outside of the government building later this year.

“I don’t really intend to rehash the arguments that I made in favor of this menorah, and this offering to our community, because I think it is the right thing to do,” Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar said.

Wagar is familiar with the proposal because it is the second time she brought it up.

“The goal here is to just make everyone feel included,” Wagar said.

In April, when Wagar served as mayor under a different council, she received some push back from the community.

“It is simply not the role of the government to support or appear to support any particular religion,” Village Attorney Richard Sarafan said.

Miami Shores Vice Mayor Daniel Marinberg is one of three new members to the council. He called Tuesday night’s vote an important step in the evolution of the community.

“We are a community that is indicating that we are open,” Marinberg said. “We’re open to diversity. We’re open to including all of our members of our community and celebrating all of them in whatever it is that they want to be celebrated in.”

