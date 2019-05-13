Miami Shores officer crashes into pole

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Shores officer crashed into a light pole.

The crash occurred on Northeast 97th Street and 12th Avenue in Miami Shores on Monday morning.

Several officers could be seen nearby the crash scene.

It is unclear if the officer involved suffered any injuries.

Florida Power and Light responded to the scene as well to assess the damages.

It is unclear what caused the officer to crash into the pole.

