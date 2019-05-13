Miami Shores officer crashes into light pole

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Shores officer crashed into a light pole.

The crash occurred on Northeast 97th Street and 12th Avenue in Miami Shores on Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene but it is unknown if the officer involved suffered any injuries.

Florida Power and Light responded to the scene as well to assess the damages.

7SkyForce HD flew over a scene in a nearby neighborhood where several officers could be seen surrounding a handcuffed man sitting on the ground.

It remains unclear whether the police activity nearby is connected to the crash.

