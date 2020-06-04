Miami Shores native becomes first black female MIT student body president

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida native is making history at a prestigious university as she becomes their first black female student body president.

Danielle Geathers has become Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s first black female student body president in its 159 year history.

“I definitely didn’t run because I’m a black female, because I’d be the first. I think I saw potential for a change,” said the 20-year-old.

MIT said 6% of undergraduates at the school are black and 47% are women.

“I think it does give me a good opportunity,” said Geathers. “A lot of people are reaching out to me in a way that I think other presidents kind of don’t get that within the black community.”

The stellar student just finished her sophomore year at MIT and is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Her plate is full with her position to lead over 4,500 undergraduate students.

“I think we also want to widen the scope of what we work on, so just in terms of Title IX changes, COVID-19, race relations and police brutality,” Geathers said. “We want to make sure our student government is focused on things and using our global platform to help influence policies nationwide.”

She has been a leader previously when she was the captain for the women’s soccer team at Miami Country Day School.

“Kind of having a lot of experience dealing with different people, kind of understanding, kind of having to push without rubbing people the wrong way is also important,” said Geathers. “Also, in terms of strategy, I think soccer taught me a lot about strategizing, which also helps in terms of policy reforms and kind of pushing for initiatives you want.”

She plans on becoming a patent lawyer in the future.

