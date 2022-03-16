MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Shores man won big from a Gold Rush scratch-off ticket.

Camilo Pulley, 25, won a $1 million prize from a $20 scratch-off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment.

He walked away with $795,000.

Florida Lottery officials said he purchased the ticket at a Publix located at 9050 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores.

The store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

