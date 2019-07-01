Miami Shores couple claims victory after law goes into effect allowing front lawn gardening

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple in Miami Shores is celebrating a successful victory after a Florida law went into effect allowing gardening on front lawns.

Hermine Ricketts and Tom Carroll said they had received support from members of the community, as well as others from around the world, after hearing about their case and the efforts they took to fight for a new Florida law.

Ricketts enjoyed planting vegetables in her front yard, but before Monday, it was illegal.

“It’s a healing, healing process, and I’m looking forward to doing that again,” said Ricketts. “I’m still eager to get back to growing my healthy food, so my budget will be less, and I can spend more time outdoors.”

Ricketts and Carroll said they had a garden in their front lawn for almost 20 years without any issues.

Attorney Ari Bargil with the Institute for Justice said it was fine until the Village of Miami Shores changed it’s ordinance.

“They added one word to the end of an ordinance that said, ‘Vegetable gardens are permitted in rear yards only,'” said Bargil. “Up until that point it said, ‘Vegetable gardens are permitted in rear yards.’ By adding that little change, the city then contacted them and told them the garden’s got to go.”

This change then led to a lengthy legal battle, starting with the couple filing a lawsuit against the city.

“We took it through the lower court and the intermediate appellate court in Florida. Unfortunately, we weren’t successful in the courts, but when the Florida Supreme Court declined to hear the case about a year and a half ago or so, we then began to put things in motion to have the law changed at the legislature,” said Bargil.

The result was a new law from Tallahassee stating any local ordinance that prohibits growing fruits and vegetables in your front yard is now void and unenforceable.

“I think what you’re seeing is just a reflection of everybody’s general understanding that you should be able to grow vegetables in your front yard, and now thanks to the legislation that was passed, everyone in Florida can do just that,” said Bargil.

Although the couple received a victorious ending to the case, Ricketts’ health has declined over the stress accompanied with the six-year battle.

They are hopeful now that the battle is over, her health will improve so she can get back to doing what she loves.

“It was worth the sacrifice because now more people can benefit from all of this,” said Ricketts.

She encourages others to take advantage of the new ordinance and grow their own gardens.

