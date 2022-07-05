AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An adorable resident has hatched at the Miami Seaquarium.

A flamingo chick was born late month to Rick and Lucy who, officials say, are very protective of their newborn.

Visitors will be able to check out the chick on Tuesday.

Caretakers have not yet determined the sex of the newborn flamingo.

Veterinarians said the baby appears to be very healthy.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.