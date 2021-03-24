Miami Seaquarium treats 9-year-old bit by shark to special visit

MIAMI (WSVN) - A boy recovering from a shark attack in Miami Beach was treated to some fun in the sun before returning home.

The Miami Seaquarium treated 9-year-old Jay Weiskopf and his family to a special visit, Wednesday.

He got to interact with marine animals, including an up-close encounter with dolphins.

Jay and his family had come down from Minnesota and were enjoying a day at Miami Beach when a shark bit him. He was released from the hospital, Tuesday.

The family will be heading home on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.