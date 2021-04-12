Miami Seaquarium to host job fair on April 21

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium is looking to hire new employees.

A job fair will be held at the seaquarium on Wednesday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Miami Seaquarium is looking to fill positions including food and beverage supervisor, food and beverage lead, sales and stock and park operations.

The job fair will take place at Miami Seaquarium, located at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway.

Face coverings will be required for all job fair attendees. Temperature checks will also be in place before attendees can enter the venue.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.