Miami Seaquarium reopens to passholders Thursday, general public on Saturday

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium will be reopening its doors to passholders on Thursday.

Passholders will be able to visit Miami Seaquarium on Thursday and Friday before members of the general public are allowed back on Saturday.

The park’s hours of operation on Thursday and Friday will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials with Miami Seaquarium have implemented new safety and health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the new measures include:

Requiring guests to register for the date they wish to visit in advance, in addition to their regularly purchased Ticket, Annual Pass or Experience.

Visitors and staff members will have their temperatures checked before entering the park.

Those with a temperature of 100.4°F or higher, or displaying other symptoms of COVID-19, will not be allowed into the park.

Face coverings are required for all those who enter the park, except for children under the age of 3 and those who have a valid medical condition.

Hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the park.

Guests must practice social distancing of six feet between each party.

According to the Miami Seaquarium website, those who visit the facility “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

Salty’s Pirate playground and Sharky’s Ropes Course will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.