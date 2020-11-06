Miami Seaquarium reopens Friday, debuts dolphin calf

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium is ready to reopen to guests and now features a special new addition.

Starting Friday, marine lovers can visit Miami Seaquarium once again.

It had been closed on and off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest reopening comes just in time to introduce the newest member of the Miami Seaquarium family: a bottlenose dolphin calf.

“This animal was born at 3:05 on October 17th, so it’s amazing she was born on 305 in the 305, so we’re excited about that,” said general curator Chris Plant.

The seaquarium is giving guests a chance to name her with a voting contest on their website.

The winner will be announced early December.

