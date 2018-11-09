MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium is celebrating Veterans Day by offering free admission to those who ensure to keep Americans safe.

The park said the special offer, part of its Salute to Heroes Month, applies to first responders, power and utility workers, active and retired military personnel and many more.

In addition, all military and first responder guests will be honored during one of the park’s shows.

The deal is good through Nov. 30.

A valid military or worker photo ID is required at the ticket counter. All accompanying family members, up to four guests, will also receive 50 percent off admission.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.