Miami Seaquarium offering free admission to South Florida teachers in October

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium has announced that they will be offering free admission to South Florida teachers and school employee for the month of October.

The seaquarium made the announcement as part of their Totally Teachers Month! promotion.

For the entire month of October, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County teachers and school employees’ can visit the seaquarium for free. Teachers and school employees will also get a 50% discount on up to four guests.

Teachers and employees must show a valid school ID card or pay stub along with a picture ID to get the discount.

Teachers who pay a visit can also enter to win a free field trip to Miami Seaquarium.

