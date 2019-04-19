Miami Seaquarium hosts annual Bunnypalooza celebration

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium is hosting its annual Bunnypalooza this weekend.

The family-friendly event, which opened Friday, will run until Sunday.

The three-day event is filled with parades, egg hunts and the Easter bunny.

Carmen Arce, a Miami Seaquarium spokesperson, said, “As you can see, we have a lot of activities going on in the background. We have rides. We have the fun slides, the continuous egg hunts that you cannot miss. It’s something that the whole family can do.”

Miami Seaquarium officials said parents and kids can also enjoy a new exhibit this year.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.