MIAMI (WSVN) - An animal trainer is on the road to recovery.

The Miami Seaquarium employee posed with a stuffed dolphin in a social media post, writing on Instagram that she is doing well after being attacked by a dolphin.

She was injured while performing at the Seaquarium’s Dolphin Flipper Show on April 9 but posted that she doesn’t blame the animal for what happened.

An investigation revealed she had accidentally scratched the dolphin, and the animal reacted.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.