Miami Seaquarium celebrates World Oceans Day with educational activities

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium celebrated World Oceans Day with some special educational events for visitors.

Young parkgoers got the chance to learn what they can do to help protect the oceans through fun activities.

“So people are really excited when they come here with us, and it’s just because they’re able to get those hands-on experiences,” said Emma Guss, the park’s education manager. “They’re able to do the arts and crafts, do the games, and also educate themselves as well. Then once they’re done with our different stations, they also like to walk around the park and get those one-on-one interactions with our animals.”

Children who pledged to become a “Reef Ranger” received free admission, and their guests received a discount on tickets.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.