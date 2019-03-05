Miami Seaqarium offers free admission to educators

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium is offering school teachers and staff members free admission this weekend.

The 38-acre oceanarium will slash its $47.99 entrance fee on Saturday and Sunday for its Totally Teachers event.

Teachers and staff who wish to take advantage of the deal will have to show a school-issued photo ID at ticket booth.

According to the website, teachers will be able to bring up to four guests who will get admission at 50 percent off.

To be eligible, educators must be employed at a Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach public or private school.

The park will also give teachers the chance to win a free field trip for their class.

For more information, click here.

