Miami restaurant brings back heart-shaped box of croquetas for Valentine’s Day

A Miami restaurant has brought back their famous heart-shaped box of croquetas.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Islas Canarias is offering the perfect way to show your partner your love for them: with a heart-shaped box of croquetas.

For the second year in a row, the restaurant is offering the unique spin on a Valentine’s Day classic.

The item, which carries the message “I Love You Like a Cuban Loves Croquetas” can be pre-ordered and will be available for pick-up between Feb. 12-14.

For more information, or to place your order, call (305) 559-0111.

