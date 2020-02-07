Miami restaurant brings back heart-shaped box of croquetas for Valentine’s Day

A Miami restaurant has brought back their famous heart-shaped box of croquetas.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Islas Canarias is offering the perfect way to show your partner your love for them: with a heart-shaped box of croquetas.
View this post on Instagram
In Miami we don't say "I love you," we say "I got you croquetas for Valentine's Day" and we think that's beautiful ❤️ Have you gotten your Croqueta Heart Box today? Call now at (305) 559-0111 to place your order for pick up on 2/12-14. . . . . . #islascanarias #islascanariasrestaurant #miamiblogger #miamidade #miami #miamirestaurant #kendall #stufftodoinmiami #miamigourmet #yelpbpb #SFLBloggers #bestfoodmiami #floridafoodie #neverstopeating #yelpmiami #miamifoodporn #miamifoodies #foodyfetish #nomnation #phaat #miamifoodie #miamifood #southflorida #eats #heartbox #croquetabox #valentinesday #diadelosenamorados #croquetas
For the second year in a row, the restaurant is offering the unique spin on a Valentine’s Day classic.
The item, which carries the message “I Love You Like a Cuban Loves Croquetas” can be pre-ordered and will be available for pick-up between Feb. 12-14.
For more information, or to place your order, call (305) 559-0111.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.