Miami residents more likely to be living with parents, study suggests

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study suggests that Miami residents are more likely to still be living with their parents.

The Magic City ranked second in the number of adults who still live with their parents.

The study looked at the top 50 metro areas in the U.S. to see which had the most 25 to 40-year-olds still living in their parents’ home.

Riverside, Calif. was ranked in first place ahead of Miami.

