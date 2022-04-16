MIAMI (WSVN) - Annual block parties to help the homeless and residents in need returned to South Florida for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Centers hosted their annual Thanksgiving on Good Friday Block Party.

Volunteers on Friday handed out more than 2,000 meals and 600 Easter baskets in Miami and at the Broward Center in Hollywood.

Volunteers also provided haircuts and washed the feet of the homeless and needy. The latter gesture brings to life the story of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples.

