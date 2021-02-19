Miami rehab center distributes COVID vaccine to homeless community

MIAMI (WSVN) - A rehab center in Miami is distributing COVID vaccine doses to members of the homeless community.

The Homeless Trust said they have scheduled vaccination appointments for more than 300 people since mid-January.

Several of those people received their second dose of the vaccine on Friday at Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami.

The homeless community is especially vulnerable to contracting the virus because of living in close quarters along with underlying health conditions.

Janet Bristol, who lives at Camillus House, said she is ready to start going out and about again.

“I didn’t really feel anything,” she said. “I am pleased that I’ve done it.”

“It’s a big deal because they’re elderly,” said Ron Book of the Homeless Trust. “It’s a big deal because we know that almost a third, a little over a third, 38% of our group of homelessness is over the age of 55, with a large percentage over 65.”

The Homeless Trust said in addition to the vaccination program, they have also tested more than 16,000 people for the coronavirus.

