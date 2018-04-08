MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students got dressed to impressed and ready to make a good impression at their proms, thanks to their community’s generosity.

Students smiled for the cameras as they got ready for the prom of their dreams.

Miami Jackson Senior High student Katherine Mejia said she was determined to find the perfect prom press.

Mission accomplished. “Looking through, found it,” she said.

The 20 City of Miami teens spent their Saturday choosing and trying on dresses and tuxedoes at the Miami Riverside Center.

7News cameras captured a wide variety of dresses, as girls went through a rack in search of the ideal garment for the big night.

Next to it was a table with different kinds of high heel shoes.

When you add the hair, makeup and accessories, it can all amount to a prohibitive expense for these students, but two local programs are stepping in to make this dream a reality for them.

Organizer Ivette Santiesteban said the students were first taken aback by the price tags — or lack thereof.

“They were like, ‘Free everything? Free dress, free shoes, free jewelry? I don’t believe it,'” she said.

As a former pageant contestant, Santiesteban had numerous dresses she wanted to donate. Through her connections, sponsors got on board with her vision, giving their own items and services.

They started the Dream Prom Project, with Summer Jobs Connect Miami and the City of Miami AmeriCorps VISTA.

“Prom is one of the most expensive times of high school,” said Santiesteban. “Senior year already is very expensive. I know that my senior year, I was able to afford it, but not a lot of people can.”

To qualify for the Dream Prom Project, each student filled out an application and wrote why they should receive this opportunity.

“[I wrote] how hard it was for my family to afford a dress for me,” said Miami Carol City Senior High student Shemira Nelson.

Only 20 made the final cut.

“I cried of joy. My mom cried of joy,” said Mejia. “She’s like, ‘God has listened to our prayers. Someone is helping us. You’ll be able to have your prom dress.'”

Meanwhile, the male students checked out the colorful bow ties and got fitted for their tuxes.

“I was excited to benefit from this opportunity, because I shouldn’t spend money to buy the tuxedoes,” said Miami Edison student Roleindjy Desir.

“I just want to say thank you, and it’s amazing, an amazing feeling,” said Miami Senior High student Adolfo Sirias.

The first Dream Prom Projects starts here, but organizers hope it’s an event that continues to grow every year.

“We all want to make that a reality for them,” said organizer Jacquelin Figueroa.

