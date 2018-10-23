Miami police working to determine what killed woman found run over in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the Wynwood area of Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 22nd Street and First Court, at around 4 a.m., Tuesday. The woman was found by a security guard.

“That security guard said that they saw a woman that was on the roadway and was not getting up or responsive,” said Miami Police officer Michael Vega.

At this point, the victim’s identity remains unknown. However, traffic homicide detectives will be examining the scene to determine whether or not this was a hit and run. They even said the person who hit her may not even be aware of what happened.

“It is still too early in the investigation to determine what kind of vehicle ran her over,” Vega said. “We do have a rock business that’s next to it where big trucks do come in and out, and they start at 2:30 in the morning, so we’re still investigating to see if very possibly, these trucks ran her over, not knowing that they ran her over.”

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video from businesses in the area.

Police have blocked off First Court from Northwest 22nd Street to 24th Street until further notice.

If you have any information on what happened here, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

