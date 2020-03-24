Miami Police warn of additional coronavirus scams

Law enforcement is informing the public about new scams that have arisen in light of the pandemic.

A message to the community from our Chief @Jcolina67 . pic.twitter.com/0xub2sulCU — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 24, 2020

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina listed several new scams to be aware of, including:

People offering duct cleaning services or deep cleaning services to rid your home of the virus (This is not necessary. Traditional cleaning should be enough).

Disregard calls where people who claim to be from the health department saying someone you know has been infected and you can pay to have a kit mailed to you (There is no avenue where you can order a kit and have it sent to you).

Government agencies will not charge for any services, so be wary of people claiming to be from a government agency.

Colina and other law enforcement agencies voiced other scams they have been made aware of in recent times. For more information, click here.

