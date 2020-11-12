Miami Police unveil armed forces appreciation squad car, present check to Wounded Warrior Project

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida police force is honoring heroes in a big way.

Members of the Miami Police Department unveiled a new armed forces appreciation squad car near Northwest Third Avenue and Fifth Street, Thursday.

Officers also presented the Wounded Warrior Project with a check for over $3,000.

Proceeds for the project were collected during the sale of commemorative badges honoring those who served in the military.

