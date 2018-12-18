Miami Police treat children to shopping spree

MIAMI (WSVN) - Deserving South Florida children had the chance to shop with a cop for the holiday season at a Miami Target store.

The Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by shopping alongside children in the community as part of their Shop with a Cop event, Tuesday.

The shopping spree at the Target in Midtown put smiles in the children’s faces as they chose gifts for themselves and their family.

Each child was given a $100 gift card to spend on the holiday gifts.

The children were nominated to participate in the program.

