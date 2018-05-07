Police to release two men arrested in Liberty City shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami says two men are being released after they were arrested in connection to a shooting in Liberty City that left two teens dead and two others injured.

Miami Police originally announced on Saturday that they arrested 22-year-old Yaairnes Rashad Bryant and 19-year-old Anthony Clinch for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon back in April.

However, the city says Bryant and Clinch are now being released, but authorities have not yet given a reason why.

When the two men were originally arrested on Saturday, Bryant’s mother insisted that her son was innocent and said there was no way her son could have participated in the crime.

Green and Dixon were killed on April 8. Two other victims were also injured in the shooting.

Police are expected to give an update on the case shortly.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.