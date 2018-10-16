Miami police to offer opioid addicts rehab instead of jail

MIAMI (AP) — Officials in Miami are hoping police officers will be able to steer opioid addicts into to treatment rather than jail.

A plan announced Monday will offer addicts an opportunity to go into rehabilitation.

The Miami Herald reports Miami police will use $1.6 million in federal grants to develop a pre-arrest diversion program where people with small amounts of opioids can enter a one-year outpatient treatment program.

They are working with Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital, the South Florida Behavioral Health Network, the University of Miami Health system and other agencies to develop the program.

The plan includes anti-addiction medication, social services, mental health counseling and general medical care.

Dr. Patricia Ares-Romero of the Behavioral Health Hospital says the program could treat about 100 people over the three-year life of the grant.

