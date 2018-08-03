Miami Police to host gun buyback event

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are gearing up to host another gun buyback event in Miami.

The event, hosted by Miami Police, has seen success in the past with more than 120 handguns, shotguns and rifles purchased in 2017.

“The idea here is to take unwanted guns off the street,” Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said. “We’re not trying to disarm the citizens. This is voluntary. You bring a gun, that gun is destroyed, and you get a gift certificate. No questions asked.”

The gun buyback will take place Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Juan Pablo Durante Park, located at 1776 NW 28th St.

Participants will receive up to $50 in gift cards for hand guns and up to $250 in gift cards for assault rifles.

