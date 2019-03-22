Miami Police to hold DUI checkpoint Friday night

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department will be conducting a multi-agency checkpoint Friday night.

Police said the checkpoint will take place from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Northwest 15th Avenue and West Flagler Street,

Along with the checkpoint, police also said they will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol.

Officers said the goal of the checkpoint is to identify and apprehend impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others.

Police also said they will be ticketing drivers not wearing their seat belts.

