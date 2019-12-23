Miami Police spread holiday cheer to South Florida families

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s gift giving time in some South Florida neighborhoods, and Christmas came early for some families.

City of Miami Police made sure some deserving children are not left out of the holiday fun this year.

One of the men in blue wore the red suit worn by Santa. He brought his friends to help spread some holiday cheer.

The Miami Police Department enlisted the help of Santa to bring Christmas cheer to dozens of children in different Miami neighborhoods.

“To introduce myself to kids, to get across that interaction between officers and children,” said Miami Police Officer Walter Byars, aka Santa.

Byars said his purpose is mentoring and reaching children. Dressing up as the big guy this year was just another tool to engage with them, and, of course, to spread some Christmas joy.

The department brought out the caravan — from Little Haiti to Overtown, Allapattah and other cities.

Santa and his helpers randomly popped up at homes and delivered plenty of toys.

The children were gifted basketballs, board games, scooters, you name it!

“So for us to be able to make their Christmas, make their holiday season a little more special, it’s something special for us,” said City of Miami Police Officer Albert Guerra.

They said it’s the least they can do so no child is left out during the holiday season.

Not only did the children get treated to some goodies, they also got to pose for a photo with Santa.

