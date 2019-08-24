Miami Police show off exotic cars, cruisers at community event in Edgewater

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police showed off some mean machines during their Super Cops & Super Cars Event in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Officers and members of the community gathered at Speed Art Motorsports on Saturday to showcase some exotic cars, cruisers and everything in between.

What an awesome event!!! Special thanks to all sponsors & community members who showed up to our Super Cops & Super Cars Event today at Speed Art Motorsports located in the #Edgewater neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/IjuLKsWnMu — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 24, 2019

The event offered snacks and plenty of rare rides as community members got an opportunity to meet and speak with local law enforcement.

