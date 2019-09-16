Miami Police sergeant strikes 16-year-old cyclist in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenage cyclist has been transported to the hospital after a Miami Police sergeant struck him with his police cruiser.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene of the crash, located in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 36th Street in Miami, just after 3:15 p.m., Monday.

A City of Miami police cruiser could be seen with front windshield damage behind a damaged blue bicycle in the middle of the road.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the injured is a 16-year-old male.

He was transported to North Shore Medical Center in stable condition. However, the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

7News cameras captured some of the student’s items that were spread across the road from the force of the impact.

Police said the sergeant was not responding to a call but was on duty at the time of the crash.

“Obviously, anytime a situation like this occurs, whether it’s involving an officer as well as the public, we want to ensure that the proper procedures are conducted,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said, “and we also want to ensure that all parties involved get the proper treatment that is necessary.”

According to Miami-Dade County Schools Police, the victim is a Miami-Dade student but is part of its adult education program.

The cruiser has since been towed away from the scene.

Police have blocked off several roads in the area while they investigate the incident.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

