COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Police seized a couple of weapons over the holiday weekend.

Officers in Coconut Grove confiscated two firearms along with ammunition.

Authorities said one of them was taken due to a celebratory shooting in the area.

Officials state the shooting could have posed a threat to residents.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.