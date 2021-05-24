Miami Police seeks public’s help to find missing 13-year-old girl

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen.

The search is on for 13-year-old Chloe Maarouf.

We need assistance in locating 13-year-old Chloe Maarouf. She was reported missing today (5/24/21) from 117 SW 10 St. She was last seen wearing a pink hat, black sweater & black shoes, carrying a red/brown backpack. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111 or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/VKtUoylsum — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 24, 2021

Maarouf was reported missing on Monday morning from 117 SW 10 St.

She was last seen wearing a pink hat, black sweater and black shoes. She also had a red and brown backpack.

If you have any information on Maruth’s whereabouts, call police.

