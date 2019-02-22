Miami Police seek woman wanted for questioning in theft of $500K worth of watches

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for questioning in the theft of over half a million dollars worth of watches.

City of Miami Police released surveillance video of a woman they said may have some knowledge of the watch thefts.

The department said burglary detectives want to identify her and bring her in for questioning.

It’s unclear if they suspect she may be the person behind the thefts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this woman, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

