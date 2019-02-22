Miami Police seek woman suspected of stealing $500K worth of watches

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman suspected of stealing over $500,000 worth of watches from a Miami high-rise apartment.

Miami Police released surveillance video of a woman they said may have some knowledge of the watch thefts, Friday morning.

According to Miami Police Spokesperson Michael Vega, two friends, including the apartment’s owner, met the woman at a Miami Beach club.

“They get into an argument over her being [at the apartment,]” Vega said.

Police said against better judgment, the apartment owner’s friend allowed the woman up into the apartment, where she spent the night.

When she wanted to leave, one of the men walked the woman, who was seen wrapped in a gray blanket, to the elevator and got her into a taxi.

Police said the owner of the apartment, who didn’t want the woman there, knew something was wrong.

“After she was gone, the victim, which is the owner of the apartment, was going through his closet [and noticed some items were missing],” Vega said.

Officials said Friday’s crime was the latest in a string of “good-time” crimes on South Beach.

In December 2018, two women were accused of luring young men to party, spiking their drinks and ripping them off.

In June 2018, a woman was arrested after allegedly drugging a man and stealing $70,000 in jewelry.

“If you go to one of these clubs, and you’re meeting with somebody, first of all, don’t take them to your house,” Vega said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this woman, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

