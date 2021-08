MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Valentina Urrejola was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans around Northeast Miami Place and 14th Street, Tuesday morning.

She is 16-years old and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call police.

