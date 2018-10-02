Miami Police searching for two women accused of drugging man, stealing pricey jewelry

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are looking for two women who they say drugged and robbed a man inside his Miami home.

Detectives said the incident happened on September 14 in the area of Southwest 3rd Street and Water Avenue after the victim met the two suspects and spent the night out with them.

He brought the woman back to his downtown Miami apartment around 4 a.m. That’s when the victim said the women drugged alcoholic drinks and forced him to drink a cocktail at gunpoint, causing him to feel drowsy and fall asleep.

When the man woke up several hours later, he said the women were gone, along with approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry.

Miami Police describe both suspects as white females, approximately 28 to 30 years old. Both women are approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall with slim builds.

The first suspect has brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, while the second suspect has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370, or contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

We're seeking your help in identifying these offenders who robbed a man inside his home located at 92 SW 3 St., at approx. 4:00 am on Sept. 14, 2018. pic.twitter.com/BsZmKPFnau — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.