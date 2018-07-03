Miami Police searching for phone snatcher caught on surveillance video

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video snatching a woman’s cell phone.

Authorities said the man approached a woman while on his bike, snatched her phone that contained both her debit card and ID and pedaled off.

The victim said she chased him for two blocks, but he managed to get away.

The ordeal took place outside a gas station along Southwest Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

